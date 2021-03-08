VMRO-DPMNE asks whether Dr. Jordanco Saveski, the grandfather of the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, was in Zanzibar together with the patients infected with the African variant of the coronavirus mutation and whether after returning from Africa, Dr. Saveski was placed in quarantine.

Venko Filipce to answer whether his grandfather, Dr. Jordanco Saveski was in Zanzibar together with the patients infected with African variant of the coronavirus and whether he was placed in quarantine after his return?! Filipce to say if his family is a spreader of Covid-19, just like Caca Biljanovska? While the people are struggling with Covid, thousands have died, Filipce’s family is traveling to luxury destinations. Filipce, how’s the the vaccine procurement going? People are waiting to get vaccinated, and you did not procure a single dose, asks VMRO-DPMNE.