The United States strongly supports the accession of Macedonia and Albania into the European Union believing that it is of great benefit for all the countries in the region, reads a statement by Department of State spokesman Ned Price released by the US embassy to Bulgaria.

According to the MIA correspondent from Sofia, the administration of US President Joe Biden is not considering sanctions against the Bulgarian government and is convinced that the governments of Macedonia and Bulgaria have started a constructive dialogue that will help resolve their differences in a timely manner.