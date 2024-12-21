Normal water supply is being restored to much of Skopje this afternoon, after repairs at a water main that began on Friday evening. Over 160 workers were working on the site of a broken major pipe that was causing significant loss. The repairs left the densely populated right bank of the Vardar river without water, and citizens scrambled to purchase enough bottled water and filled bathtubs to get through the day.

I very much regret the panic that was created in the public. You know it was because of political reasons. I hope that the citizens did not fall under its influence. What is important is that we are modernizing the system that is losing up to 60 percent of the water going through it, said Mayor Danela Arsovska.