The leaders of the largest Macedonian parties SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE, Zoran ZAev and Hristijan Mickoski are meeting today at 13 h. Zaev as Prime Minister and Mikckoski as the leader of the opposition will discuss the most important issues, the issue of government, the census issue, as well as dialogue on the laws that are blocked in Parliament.

VMRO-DPMNE told “Republika” that they are going at the leaders’ meeting with sincere intentions and desire to find solutions for the citizens.