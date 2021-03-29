The leaders of the largest Macedonian parties SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE, Zoran ZAev and Hristijan Mickoski are meeting today at 13 h. Zaev as Prime Minister and Mikckoski as the leader of the opposition will discuss the most important issues, the issue of government, the census issue, as well as dialogue on the laws that are blocked in Parliament.
VMRO-DPMNE told “Republika” that they are going at the leaders’ meeting with sincere intentions and desire to find solutions for the citizens.
The situation in the country is worrying. Apart from the economic and health crisis, the country is also in a political crisis. Every day in Macedonia there are 30 deaths and over 1,300 new infections. First in mortality rate, last in vaccines in Europe and the world. First in corruption, last in the reforms. It is obvious that this Government does not have the capacity to lead the country, the country is in a delicate and complex situation. Every passing day is a free fall and another new defeat. Citizens expect responsibility from politicians and taking big steps, the party told “Republika”.
