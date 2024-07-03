The Minister of Interior Pance Toškovski announced that the “Safe City” system will be put into operation very soon, initially in Skopje, Tetovo and Kumanovo.

We all like order, who doesn’t? We all want order, we all want to sleep at night without loud music, we all want to have peace without “flying” at 180 along “Partizanska” and other boulevards in Skopje. Over 95 percent of people, and even more, want order and order. Now, in order to have order and order, one of the conditions that, in my opinion, we should do in the future is the full implementation of “Safe City”, initially in Skopje, Tetovo, Kumanovo. This means that everyone who passed a red light should be punished, it means that everyone who parked wrongly should be punished, it means that everyone who drove faster than the allowed speed should be punished. It is in the interest of all citizens, Toshkovski said.

Before it is implemented, the minister pointed out, it is necessary to make certain legal changes and to define the details of how it will work.

Before, they had a slightly different vision than the one I have, in terms of implementation, but generally that’s it. The owner of the vehicle will be fined. Yes, here there is whether it should have been like that, whether it could have been like that, in a very large number of European countries it is like that, and care should be taken when the vehicle is given to drive by the owner. There is now here if it is a legal entity, there are things that will have to be taken care of. It will be necessary to arrange the delivery as it will go, so that it does not turn out now that the items were lost during the delivery, etc. These are parts that must be implemented, Toshkovski said.

However, he believes that after its implementation, there will have to be a certain period of warning, education and prevention.