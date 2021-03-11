DUI leader Ali Ahmeti called on the Albanian diaspora to respond en masse to the census via Facebook.

In a video message he says that the more Albanians from the diaspora are listed in the census, the stronger they will be.

We are more when we are together, said Ahmeti.

Ahmeti called on the diaspora to share his call to every expatriate who has not yet registered.

In the video, he points out five reasons why they should register in the census: