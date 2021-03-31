We are statisticians not policemen, to have knowledge if any of the registered census workers are involved in crime, SSO chief Apostol Simovski told Plusinfo, after yesterday the spokesperson of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, Dimce Arsovski pointed out that one of the census workers in Saraj was arrested in the police operation “Mountain” and demanded responsibility from Simovski.

Simovski explains that the selection of census workers is conducted through a public call and that the Law on Census allows anyone who meets the requirements to register.