We called Todorov Minister of Death for Tamara. Today he is a respected collaborator of our authorities and serves to create internal discord in the opposition. What do we call Filipce today for the woman who suffered medical malpractice and had several organs removed and for which no one will be held accountable?!, analyst Ivor Mickovski commented after it was announced today that the Doctor’s Chamber found no wrong-doing in the actions of doctor Muhamed Hasani, head of the Struga general hospital, who treated a pregnant patient from Debar and removed her womb, uterus and one kidney.

