I was in Sveti Nikole. The government promised life, but the Economist says that with Zaev we have a hybrid regime. In the 21st century, there is a hybrid regime in Europe, and they promised change, better life. Their rule has turned into a hybrid regime in which they are turning the country around. And how else would it be with so much crime and high-level corruption, with a pardoned leader in power and fraud at every turn. Macedonia can and must do more and better. April 12 is a chance for renewal, a chance for change, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook.