It’s not acceptable that terrorists from the 2001 war hold high offices while partriots from April 27th 2017 remain in prison, said actor Robert Veljanovski, who addressed the protesters during the large rally in front of the Government building today. Protesters demanded a fair trial for the defendants in the April 27th trial, and early elections.

We are here because of the high treason of our name, the betrayal of our identity, the 2017 Zaev – Borisov treaty and the Dimitrov – Kotzias treaty. Because of the violation of the 1991 and 2018 referendums. Because of the crime, the corruption, the political, economic and healthcare crisis, because of the poverty, the mafia, the emigration, the hostile transformation of a sovereign state into a criminal territory, Veljanovski said.

The protests were organized by diaspora groups and joined by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.