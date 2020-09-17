Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Thursday with Swedish Ambassador Kristin Forsgren Bengtsson, who handed over a letter of congratulations from Swedish PM Stefan Löfven, reaffirming the support to Macedonia’s European integration and the commitment to enhanced bilateral cooperation.

PM Zaev said the new Government is fully committed to a functional rule of law and economic development, as well as further advancement of the ‘One Society for All’ concept, which ensures equal rights and opportunities of all citizens.

We are committed to cooperation with the opposition, while continuing to enhance relations with our neighbors Greece and Bulgaria. This has been demonstrated by my visit to Athens, which reaffirmed the friendship and intentions for further promotion of cooperation. All issues can be solved if there is sincere political will, said Zaev.

He thanked the EU and Sweden for their support during the health crisis.

Interlocutors also discussed specific steps towards development of bilateral cooperation, reads the press release.