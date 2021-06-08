Our demand is very simple – Zoran Zaev needs to come out before the Macedonian public and reveal the content of the secret negotiations he is conducting with Bulgaria, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski during today’s protest in Skopje and a dozen cities across Macedonia.

Nikoloski accused Zaev of dispatching former Prime Minister Vlado Buckovski to Sofia to negotiate new concessions with Bulgaria. VMRO warns that the outcome of these talks will be to have the Bulgarian demands officially made part of the EU accession talks.