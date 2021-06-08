Our demand is very simple – Zoran Zaev needs to come out before the Macedonian public and reveal the content of the secret negotiations he is conducting with Bulgaria, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski during today’s protest in Skopje and a dozen cities across Macedonia.
Nikoloski accused Zaev of dispatching former Prime Minister Vlado Buckovski to Sofia to negotiate new concessions with Bulgaria. VMRO warns that the outcome of these talks will be to have the Bulgarian demands officially made part of the EU accession talks.
These are demands that strike deep into the Macedonian national identity, in the uniqueness of the Macedonian language, in our Macedonian history and culture. That is why we believe that the Macedonian public needs to be informed about th econtnet of these talks, Nikoloski said.
Comments are closed for this post.