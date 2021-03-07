Zoran Zaev, after criminal and stolen elections, after abuse of state of emergency, after mass bribery, after pressures, threats, blackmail, after changing the election code five minutes before the start of the election campaign, in times of pandemic, quarantine, distributed packages, after indebting the state for more than one billion euros, publicly makes some kind of offer for a joint government, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Vlado Misajlovski said at Sunday’s press conference.

The game of Zoran Zaev is transparent and his proposal for a broad government in which it is Zaev who will choose who will lead VMRO-DPMNE is the best indicator that the government of Zoran Zaev is shattered. This proposal of his can only be interpreted as the last straw to save the career of Zoran Zaev and a few people around him. The proposal for a government came only three days after they falsely boasted with the slim majority, and the next day they could not gather quorum to work in Parliament. From the fake joy for the alleged stable majority in the Parliament, after three days an offer for a broad government arrived because Zaev knows that the government is fragile and cannot function. Zaev and SDSM and the whole public should know that there will be no pacts with mafia. We will defeat you first, and then responsibility will follow, said Misajlovski.