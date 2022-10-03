We work in a free market as private companies according to all legal regulations and the highest ethical standards and we do not use any special conditions beyond those that are available to all companies in this activity and follow them by law, and Kovacevski even before becoming a deputy minister left the ownership structure, the two companies are reacting to the accusations from VMRO-DPMNE and are demanding an apology.

We strongly condemn any attempt to discredit and attempt to bring our group into correlation with any political structure, reacted the companies “Pikcell Group” and “KMG EOL Kvazar” after accusations from VMRO-DPMNE that these two companies, owned by Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski’s close friend, Goranco Paunov, received state contracts.

In a joint statement, they demand an apology from there after MP Mile Lefkov from VMRO-DPMNE presents details of the affair two days in a row.