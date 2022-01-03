We expect constructive talks with the new Government in the Republic of Bulgaria, restoration of trust, talks on the essential issues we have on the table and a quick unblocking of the process. And that is the most important thing for us, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani said at a press conference on Monday.

Asked by reporters whether the meeting with the Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is scheduled, Osmani clarified that the communication will be intensified in the first days and weeks of this year. However, he emphasized, the new government should be voted in the Parliament, so that after that meetings can be formally held between the future Prime Minister and the representatives of the Government. In the meantime, the Foreign Minister pointed out, preparatory activities will be carried out for the realization of those activities immediately after the formation of the new government.