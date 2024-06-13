President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova addressed the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the participants of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), which is being held today in Skopje, as a final activity within the framework of the Macedonian chairmanship of the Process under the motto “Bridging the divisions” , building trust.”

In her address, President Siljanovska Davkova assessed that in the past 28 years, the Process helped the participants to close some open issues, to build mutual trust and to cooperate to achieve the common goal, which is for the whole of Southeast Europe to get one common flag – the flag of the European Union.

These joint commitments, according to the president Siljanovska Davkova, gave concrete results – some became full members, others started negotiations for membership, and others are candidates or have submitted an application for membership.

According to President Siljanovska Davkova, despite the indisputable achievements so far, we are witnessing a slowdown in regional cooperation, especially in recent years, due to the stagnation in European integration, insufficient infrastructure and energy connectivity, demographic aging and mass emigration of young people.

All this, the president said, culminated in Russian aggression against Ukraine, which is a threat to peace and stability, but also to human and energy security and food security.

“We have a shared responsibility to contribute to the preservation of peace in Europe, building a democratic, safe and prosperous continent,” said President Siljanovska Davkova.

According to the president, trust is built by renouncing double standards and respecting law and justice, the principles of international law, including non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

“In the context of European integration, this implies that the participants in the Process from the region must insist on the Copenhagen criteria as the only condition for EU membership. The veto is against not only the logic of the European Union, but also the prosperity of the entire region. “Instead of blocking each other, we should behave in a Scandinavian manner, cooperate and support each other,” said President Siljanovska Davkova.

Regarding European reforms, according to the president, the region does not need bare EU-rhetoric, but consistent EU-logic.

“In other words, we need a democratic political culture, the rule of law and a functional legal state, human rights and fundamental freedoms, professional and competent administration and a competitive economy.” And the best, most efficient way to implement these European benefits is negotiations and membership,” said the president.

But for regional cooperation to be more effective, we must continue to build regional synergy between processes, such as the Berlin Process, the Regional Cooperation Council and the Brdo-Brioni Process.

“I expect, regardless of the post-election constellation in the European Union, the expansion will remain on the agenda of the future European Commission. This is important because expansion is a geostrategic investment in peace, security, stability and prosperity,” said President Siljanovska Davkova.