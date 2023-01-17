DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said Tuesday his words relating to Alfa and Telma TV stations during a party event in Gostivar over the weekend did not refer to them but resulted from various reactions coming from citizens.

Ahmeti said this when asked if he would apologize to Alfa and Telma.

I think this question has already been explained. It did not refer to the TV stations, but to the various reactions that exist between the citizens and that are encouraged. I believe citizens should be properly oriented, Ahmeti said.

Ahmeti also does not consider that in such a way it threatens the right to freedom of speech of the citizens, repeating that “we should orientate ourselves correctly, or rather learn from the past”.

So it’s not a question of what it means, what suits someone to say, but the most important thing is that we should be, orientate ourselves correctly, or rather learn from the past, said the leader of the DUI.

When asked if what he said threatened the integrity of the media and employees, he said that we all have a collective responsibility.

It does not refer to what I said before to the media, but we have a collective responsibility, which means how to deal with social responsibilities, Ahmeti said.

We have a responsibility, he says, how we “orientate the citizens”.

So telling the truth I know it hurts. But we have a responsibility as political parties, as social organizations, as media, how we orient the citizens, said Ahmeti.

DUI, without the presence of the members of the leader of the disgruntled group in the party today in Skopje, marked the 555th anniversary of the death of Skanderbeg, whom Ahmeti said was a strategist and a special historical person important for all of Europe.