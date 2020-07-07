Enough of injustice and deception, it’s time to stand up and fix everything. We will restore the dignity of the employees in health care and education, which are the core of the state!, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski says in a video address.

We pledge for higher wages for medical workers and allowing additional hours of work in private health care. For educational workers, teachers and professors, we will harmonize salaries with the Collective Agreement in education, which will mean salaries of 36,000 denars for educators in primary and secondary education and salaries of 100,000 in higher education, adds Mickoski.