We rejected a GAS PIPELINE passing through Macedonia, because it was Russian gas. Epilogue: now instead of the cheapest, we do not have any gas, and the same one we rejected is used by EU and NATO members, said Bogdan Ilievski and added that the country also rejected vaccines because they were Russian, and now EU and NATO members have/buy the very same.

We are champions in incompetence, dullness, nearsightedness and begging by intuition/nature, without being requested. This is not a perception, these are facts, he said.