We saw the Zaev – Mijalkov coalition in action, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski after the apparent escape of former security chief Saso Mijakov just as he was about to face sentencing for the 2015 wiretapping scandal.

As the public knows, since October 22 2018 when we dismissed Saso Mijalkov from membership in VMRO-DPMNE, we informed that there is a criminal coalition between Zoran Zaev, Vice Zaev and Saso Mijalkov. This coalition is working to destroy and dismantle Macedonia. The reward for these actions was seen this weekend as Mijalkov was allowed to escape justice and is now a fugitive, Nikoloski said.

Nikoloski said that he expects the Government to find and deliver Mijalkov within 24 hours. “Otherwise, everything we said over the past years will be confirmed – that Macedonia is ruled by a criminal coalition that violates the most basic values, the rule of law system and normal life in Macedonia”, Nikoloski said.