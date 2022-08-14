The whole process is treacherous and calculating. Macedonian diplomacy capitulated. I warned that there will be new demands from Bulgaria, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, during Sunday’s visit to Butel municipality, answering a journalist’s question related to Bulgaria’s announcements that Macedonia should sign a new document.

Mickoski emphasized that the government, in order to realize its dishonest intentions together with the government in Bulgaria, is lying to the Macedonian public that EU is forcing us to do so, even though this is not true.

I will also warn about a process that the government is trying to lead, which is to say that Europe is forcing us to do so. Incorrect. Europe is not forcing us, here we must not fall for that provocation by the authorities, their inability to cover it up with the claim that Europe is forcing us. It doesn’t force us, Europe has honest intentions and has opened its doors to Macedonia. I believe in those intentions, but I know who has dishonest intentions, and that is the government in Sofia and this unreliable and corrupt government of ours, Mickoski said.

Mickoski emphasized that this is why VMRO-DPMNE opposed and will continue to oppose this process where the only goal is the assimilation of the Macedonian people, ie Bulgarianization.