There will be no more “forgotten neighborhoods” in Skopje, said mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska, as she visited Topaana, one of the poorest parts of the capital.
Arsovska met with the citizens of the largely Roma area, who told about the horrible living conditions in this area, so close to the center of the city.
Citizens walk on muddy streets, the playground is turned into a waste dump, and there is no investment in Topaana. I promise that we will no longer allow citizens to face problems we should have left behind in the previous century, Arsovska said.
