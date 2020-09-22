After days of dismal coronavirus statistics, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce warned that the Government will introduce new measures, including mandatory wearing of masks in the open. Masks are currently mandatory in closed spaces, such as supermarkets, banks and public transit, as well as in open spaces with little room, such as farmers’ markets.

We will enhance our controls in the coming period, we will monitor how well the measures are respected and all inspectors will be out working, Filipce said, blaming the public for relaxing its attitude toward the epidemic.

Filipce said that the crisis will get worse as the weather gets colder and blamed family gatherings, the opening of restaurants and cafes and the public transportation for the statistics which usually show five or more new deaths each day and over a 100 new cases.