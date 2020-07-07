The State Electoral Commission will have a presentation of how voting will be organized during the coming elections, considering all the necessary safety precautions due to the coronavirus epidemic. The mock voting will be open to the press, who are urged to inform the public how the process would look like.

A particular point the SEC made was that voters won’t be allowed to come to the polls wearing masks with logos of political parties. Some parties have made branded masks but according to the electoral commission, wearing them in the polling station will be considered unlawful campaigning.