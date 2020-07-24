The websites of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education have gone down after being hacked, the two ministries have confirmed on Friday.

Investigation is underway as to what exactly happened, and how long it will take to solve the problem. Communication with the media will take place via a temporary email address: [email protected], the Health Ministry’s press release reads.

The Health Ministry adds it will send a reply to all questions from the media as soon as possible.

Also, the Education Ministry has said experts are working on fixing its website after a hacker’s attack.

The group behind the ANONOPSMKD profile, which claimed responsibility for the election day crash of the website of Time.mk, Macedonia’s largest news aggregator, while all media outlets covered the results of the 10th parliamentary elections, also claimed responsibility for the hacker attack on the websites of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education.