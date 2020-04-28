Due to the measures against the coronavirus, weddings have been canceled, couple can only get married with only two witnesses.
Asked how the weddings scheduled for this period will take place, when the restrictive measures will be eased and the restaurants will reopen, the Minister of Health Venko Filipce says that a protocol will be additionally prepared for that.
That will happen at some point. Restaurants will open and weddings and family celebrations will be held. But the number of people present in the restaurants will have to be reduced. Of course, a special distance will have to be provided between the guests, says Filipce.
