The genetics laboratory operating in the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU) and other labs conducting coronavirus tests uncovered 56 cases of the so-called British strain of the virus over the past week. The labs also found a number of new strains that were not found in Macedonia before, indicating that travelers continue to bring new variants of the virus. Of the British strain, 25 cases were found in Ohrid, 10 in Prilep and 4 in Kavadarci.

The Public Health Institute published its weekly report for the week starting on February 1st, which reports 2,120 new cases (an increase of 4.1 percent compared to last week) and 66 deaths (increase of 3.1 percent).