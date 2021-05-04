There were 167 coronavirus deaths in 22 cities in the past week in Macedonia, which marks a reduction of 20.9 percent. Of the deceased, 150 were over 60, 15 were aged between 50 and 59 and one each were in the categories between 30-39 and 40-49 years.

Almost 15,000 tests were conducted during the past week (26 April – 2 May) and 2,076 came back positive. That is a decline of 39.7 percent compared to the previous week. Those over 60 accounted for 37.6 percent of the positive tests.