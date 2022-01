The number of newly diagnosed coronavirus cases rose by 37.6 percent in the week starting on December 27th, compared to the previous week. There were a total of 2,643 newly diagnosed cases during the week, out of 35,362 tests.

Most of the new cases were in the 30-39 years category (23.4 percent) and between 40 and 49 years (17.9 percent). There were 133 re-infections reported, which is triple compared to the previous week.