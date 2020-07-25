Look for the money from the racketeering in Macedonia with Zoran and Vice Zaev, the spokesman of VMRO-DPMNE, Naum Stoilkovski said at Saturday’s press conference.

He emphasized that if were not for Aleksandar Kiracovski, businessman Amzoski would not have accepted the project, and that Bojan Jovanovski met the deceived retiree, who was paid 720,000 euros racketeered by a businessman, through Mila Carovska.

These are just some of the facts about the “Raket” case presented in court. The ministers and officials of Zoran Zaev and SDSM are involved in the racketeering. Bojan Jovanovski, Boki 13, clearly points out in court that if it were not for their support, the businessmen would not even sit down with him to negotiate, Stoilkovski said, adding that it is clear that Bojan Jovanovski is only a perpetrator in the racketeering, and behind him are Zoran Zaev and SDSM who at the moment of the racketeering have the power to blackmail and extort money.



Stoilkovski said that according to the statements of Jovanovski, Zoran Zaev, Mila Carovska, Aleksandar Kiracovski and many others among SDSM officials were part of the racketeering criminal association.