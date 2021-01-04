The country has been doing everything in its power to have fugitive former PM Nikola Gruevski extradited from Hungary, Justice Minister Bojan Maricic said in an interview with MIA.

“We’re not giving up on having Gruevski extradited,” he added, noting that the Ministry of Justice’s duty is to make all legal efforts to have criminals extradited to Macedonia.

The state, as Maricic points out, is not limited in terms of how many times it can request the extradition of fugitives.

Extradition requests, he adds, are proceedings with foreign countries that always have the final say regarding extradition.