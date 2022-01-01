On January 1, France takes the helm of the EU’s rotating presidency for the next six months, and although EU enlargement remains a taboo subject for the Western European public, experts do not rule out progress in the process of Macedonia and Albania, MIA reports from Brussels.

France’s priorities were presented less than a month ago by French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference in Paris. The word “enlargement” was not mentioned as expected, but the president placed the Western Balkans, along with Africa, in his priorities.

We will not be able to build a Europe of peace in the next 50 years if we leave the Western Balkans as it is today, Macron said on December 9, adding that he would hold a conference on the region in June.

Although the details of the conference are not known, experts on EU enlargement policy believe that this statement is still a sign of courage given the general resistance of the French public to enlargement.