During the Parliament session on the proposed new Government, VMRO-DPMNE representative Rasela Mizrahi asked the would-be Prime Minister Zoran Zaev which national issue concession comes next.

During his first term, Zaev imposed a humiliating name change and agreed to open-ended negotiations with Greece and Bulgaria that will result in a wholesale rewriting of the Macedonian national history. The two countries held off on their demands and Bulgaria even tolerated the suspension of the work of the joint committee in the run up to the elections, but with Zaev again in office they’re expected to demand full implementation of the treaties he signed.

Is Goce Delcev next? Are you going to give him up like you gave up the name? You swore on your children that the name will not be changed, Mizrahi asked.

Bulgaria wants the legendary VMRO leader Goce Delcev and other figures from the period of the Macedonian national struggle to be declared as ethnic Bulgarians.