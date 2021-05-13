Sedat Peker said in a video address that he was at the home of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. The attempts of the Government to deny it are futile we all saw how Peker was given police security and escort with several vehicles from the Ministry of Interior, said VMRO-DPMNE on Thursday.

He certainly did not receive such assistance from the officers who pleaded guilty in order not to get to the head of the mafia in Macedonia. We all saw Peker going around Macedonia and meeting with Zaev’s coalition partners and government officials. Peker was treated by the authorities as the highest foreign statesman. Such a status was certainly not provided to him by the mayor of Mavrovo Rostuse or any other government official of that rank, the party said in a statement.

Sedat Peker and Zoran Zaev have one thing in common, says VMRO-DPMNE – both are associated with drugs.