SDS has no shame or shame. Caught in a lie, Bisera Antoinette first denied and then admitted that she had bought socks, tights, teddy bears, balls and a suitcase. Now, what do they have to do with official needs, only she knows?, they say in the party statement from VMRO-DPMNE.

It is interesting how a teddy bear and a ball are official needs of Bisera Antoineta, who no less spent about 52 thousand denars, an amount with which a family of four lives for a whole month.

However, such occurrences cannot go unpunished. Spending public money for personal needs is not allowed and this should be clear to everyone.

One thing is clear, this case with Bisera Antoinette is just the beginning. Today we continue to reveal the wasteful behavior of the previous government.

Citizens must know what their money is being spent on and it must not be the personal needs of ministers, officials, therefore anyone who did not respect the law will be held accountable!, the party’s announcement states.