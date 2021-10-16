The seventh local elections take place on Sunday, in which mayors and councilors will be elected in 80 municipalities and the City of Skopje. Citizens will choose between 299 candidates for mayor and 572 candidate lists for members of municipal councils with a total of 10,532 candidates. Coalitions, political parties have their own candidates, and this time there are numerous independent candidates as well. 1,824,864 citizens registered in the Voters’ List are eligible to vote.

In the first round of voting for mayor, the candidate who wins the majority of votes from the voters who voted is elected, if one third of the total number of voters registered in the Voters’ List for the respective municipality went to the polls. If in the first round of voting for mayor of the municipality, ie the city of Skopje, one third of the total number of voters registered in the Voters’ List for the respective municipality, ie the city of Skopje, doesn’t turn out, the entire election procedure for the respective municipality is repeated.

In most municipalities there are more candidates for mayors and lists for councilors. In twenty municipalities, the voting could be expected to end in the first round of elections because there are only two candidates running for mayor.

If in the first round no candidate for mayor of the municipality received the required majority of votes in accordance with Article 132 paragraph 1 of the Electoral Code, in the second round the two candidates who received the most votes in the first round are voted. The second round of voting is held within 14 days from the day of the end of the first round of voting. In the second round of voting for mayor, the candidate who receives the largest number of votes is elected.