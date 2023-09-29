The President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, today from Gazi Baba, where he attended an inspection of construction activities as part of the “This is Macedonia for All” action, was also asked for a comment on the announced Amnesty Law, which Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said they will submit an amendment if that legal solution also includes persons convicted of the “Monster” case, asking what the prime minister does at government meetings when such laws are adopted.

Mickoski added that the time for this SDSM-DUI government has long passed, and he expressed his belief that the sooner they depart, the better it will be for all citizens of Macedonia. He also noted that the sooner the current president of the government steps down, it will be better for all citizens and for Macedonia itself.

