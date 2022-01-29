One statement by Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani remained unclear. He explained yesterday that through a wise, rational and reasoned approach, the Government had managed to show that the theses for denying Macedonian identity were retrograde, that they did not correspond to modern civilization values and that it had succeeded in that.

Today we are no longer talking about identity, but only about the approach to determining the right to self-determination of everyone – in accordance with the existing state order in both countries. That leads us to the set of political issues that until recently was named the 5 + 1 package, Osmani said.