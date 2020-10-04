VMRO-DPMNE is considering a vote of no-confidence for Venko Filipce, the party’s spokesperson Dimce Arovski said on Sunday. He explained that all legal possibilities that can be implemented are being considered in order for the work of the officials to move forward.

But what more needs to happen when we had 243 new infections in just one day, compared to the few who die every day for Venko Filipce to finally resign, what more needs to happen? We see that in just a few days the number of new cases in the hundreds, soon will reach thousands. The death toll has risen to tens in just a few days. In just a few days, nurses, staff from the Infectious Diseases Clinic, as they can no longer stand all that is happening and the incompetence of the government, the ministry and Venko Filipce, resigned, what else should happen for this man to assume responsibility and to resign. But as I said, all legal modules are being considered, he said.

