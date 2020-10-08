VMRO DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski demands the resignation of the Government and the ministers after today’s record 364 new Covid-19 cases registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours.

Today 364 new Covid-29 cases. What else needs to happen so that resignations and changes in government policies take place? Either the incompetence of the killing mafia will be stopped, or the entire population will be infected with Covid-19. So far, 775 families have lost their loved ones, because Zaev’s government thought it was shining, when their inability to deal with the disease took their lives, says Mickoski.