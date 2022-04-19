What happened to the fence from the Government building, which the SDSM government expressly removed after its arrival? Was the real intention of the Government to be closer to the citizens, or did the dismantling of the wrought iron have a completely different purpose? Three years after it removed the fence, according to the authorities, they do not know what to do with her. In 2019, the decorative fence was spectacularly removed with their excuse that in that way the Government will be closer to the citizens. There are now only white pillars in this place, which look quite ugly and without any point.

In 2019, the then spokesman, Mile Bosnjakovski said:

At the last session, the Government decided to remove the iron fence, in order to completely free the public space around the government and to make it available for use by citizens. The citizens will not spend money for the removal of the iron fence, but internal resources will be used, ie the existing capacities of the services within the Government.

The government spokesman added that any further decisions regarding the iron fence and the area around the building would be made by the government in consultation with the country’s citizens.

In 2019, “Republika” asked, but Bosnjakovski did not answer the question what exactly does “consultation with the citizens of the country” mean. There was no answer as to how they plan to conduct that consultation, a consultative referendum or an online poll.

Three years later, the citizens were not consulted. “Republika” asked again what is happening with the fence, whether it might have been sold, to whom and for what price?

From there we received a short answer:

The fence is carefully and properly stored in warehouses, because money from the state budget has been spent on it. Each year it is listed as a fixed asset.

A series of questions follow, to which we hope the Government will honor the public with more specific answers.