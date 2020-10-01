Judge Dobrila Kacarska has been nominated as a candidate by the Judicial Council for a new Constitutional Judge. Kacarska is known to the public for numerous cases in which political opponents of SDSM are given big prison sentences, in which legal experts note huge omissions, violent conduct of proceedings, discrimination of defendants, trials at unreasonable times (too fast and with too long marathon hearings).

Exactly from the April 27 case in which Kacarska was in charge, “emerged” 3 votes for changing the name, and from the “Tank” case and the granted asylum for the former Prime Minister Gruevski, with which a country from the European Union acknowledged that Kacarska discriminated against the defendants, ie led political persecution against them.

Due to her behavior, VMRO-DPMNE pointed to her as a synonym for the partisan judiciary of SDSM, calling it “Kacarska judiciary”, for which the party on several occasions publicly criticized these situations that result in political persecution and judicial “terror” from the judiciary.

Recently, Kacarska publicly attacked the president of VMRO-DPMNE that by criticizing her (which is a legitimate right of a politician) he sent a message that he would protect criminals and that he supported crime.

Instead of at least trying to act as an objective impartial judge, which is her constitutional duty, Kacarska is acting as a spokesperson and official of SDSM, repeating all words publicly said by Zaev, Kostadinov and other representatives of SDSM.

The video below shows the resemblance of the theses placed by Zaev, Kostadinov and Kacarska. What is normal for Zaev and Kostadinov, as politicians, but by no means should it be something that a judge will speak publicly.