Mila Carovska remains deaf and more and more intensely and utterly stubbornly insists on the multitude of inappropriate solutions, which take the form of nonsense from the Concept for Reform in Primary Education. At the same time, Carovska in her performances only confirms the justification of the numerous reactions by VMRO-DPMNE, and now by a huge number of parents and teachers to the experiments in education, said the opposition party.
An example of justified reactions against the concept. For vulnerable categories of students, schools would provide printed copies of digital textbooks. Even if the schools and not the families of the students have to “provide copies”, Mila Carovska should come out and present publicly and explain how the “multimedia contents with videos” from the digital textbooks will be included in the copies?, the part said.
As a second example, they point to the announcement of schools to provide a library fund of tablets.
Carovska, you obviously do not know the situation in the schools, the schools cannot provide a printing paper for the teachers! Schools are drowning in debt for electricity, heating.. Third example: Teachers do not teach textbooks, they teach programs, so does that mean that teachers do not need textbooks? It is high time for Mila Carovska to return to the country’s reality. It would benefit students and knowledge. Why does Carovska have a problem with children having new, modern textbooks? What is the real reason for not printing textbooks? Books and knowledge have no price!, said VMRO-DPMNE.
Comments are closed for this post.