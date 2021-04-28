Mila Carovska remains deaf and more and more intensely and utterly stubbornly insists on the multitude of inappropriate solutions, which take the form of nonsense from the Concept for Reform in Primary Education. At the same time, Carovska in her performances only confirms the justification of the numerous reactions by VMRO-DPMNE, and now by a huge number of parents and teachers to the experiments in education, said the opposition party.

An example of justified reactions against the concept. For vulnerable categories of students, schools would provide printed copies of digital textbooks. Even if the schools and not the families of the students have to “provide copies”, Mila Carovska should come out and present publicly and explain how the “multimedia contents with videos” from the digital textbooks will be included in the copies?, the part said.

As a second example, they point to the announcement of schools to provide a library fund of tablets.