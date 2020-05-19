Nobody asked us when VMRO-DPMNE was calling elections.

This was said by the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev, after party leaders failed to agree on a date for the elections due to the coronavirus situation.

Zaev is convinced that elections should be held on June 22 and that VMRO-DPMNE has no choice and the only thing it can choose is whether to participate in the election campaign or not.

These views of Zaev are completely opposite to the time when Zaev was the leader of the opposition and when he tried in every way to postpone the elections that were agreed under the Przino Agreement.

Let’s remember what it was like in 2016

According to that agreement, the elections were scheduled for April 24, 2016. But as the date drew closer, SDSM said there were no conditions for elections and that it was necessary to clear the voter List. They also spoke of “phantom voters” and a figure of as many as 300,000 dubious voters.

SDSM, the coalition partners will not back down from this fight. Without a cleared voter list and without free media, there will be no fair and democratic elections, said then-opposition leader Zaev.

Under pressure from foreigners, the elections were postponed to June 5, butthey did not take place for the same reasons, although the people leading the candidate lists were known. Then Zaev said that “they will not go to the polls because they would have won and Gruevski and Ahmeti would not have recognized them.“