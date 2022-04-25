European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will visit Croatia, Bulgaria, Macedonia and Albania on April 25-28.

According to the calendar of his activities on the EC website, during his stay in Zagreb, Sofia, Skopje and Tirana, EU Commissioner Varhelyi will hold bilateral talks, and will participate in the EU-Balkans Summit in Sofia.

Varhelyi will be in Sofia tomorrow, where Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will also be staying. So far, there are no details about Varhelyi and Osmani’s agendas in Sofia.

Foreign Minister Osmani is visiting Berlin today to discuss with German officials the EU file on Macedonia and the need for an immediate unblocking of the enlargement process as a geostrategic investment of the Union in the name of a secure, stable and prosperous region in the heart of Europe.