President Pendarovski, justifying the decision not to extend the state of emergency, said that the number of coronavirus cases we have in the past period had nothing to do with his decision today.

According to him, he made all the previous decisions so that the government could pass decrees related to the coronavirus crisis in a situation when the Parliament is dissolved.

But let us remember what Pendarovski said on 18 March when he declared the first state of emergency, when the number of infections was not more than 30 per day.

He stressed that the fact that the country was declaring a state of emergency for the first time since its independence indicates how complicated was the situation and how great the risk was for all of us.