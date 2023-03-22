Today the Government is signing the agreement with the EIB for a grant for a sewage treatment plant in Skopje, a project in which Zlatko Perinski was involved as the director of Vodovod.
VMRO-DPMNE feels that this project of capital importance for the people of Skopje was directly sabotaged by Danela Arsovska and SDSM, falsely manipulating that it is criminal and that VMRO-DPMNE personnel are “with their hands in honey”.
The vice president of EIB, Pavlova confirmed that it is a crystal clear project.
What I can say is that we have to follow special rules and procedures and supervise with extraordinary and regular controls the process of this public procurement, but everything went well and there is a green light for Vodovod to sign the contract, said Pavlova from the European Investment Bank.
Today, Arsovska attended the same project for which she dismissed Perinski without any basis.
Arsovska behaves as if she has collective memory amnesia. And now that he has approved the same project, he will portray himself as the savior of the project he sabotaged. The masks have fallen. Arsovska’s lies and slander about the treatment plant were seen, and the coalition Arsovska, SDS, DUI and Levica was confirmed. Today, with the Government and SDS, she is sipping from the same honey she was talking about, but the manipulations and bitter lies to the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski and Zlatko Perinski, remain a gross stain. The lies left honey and shame for Danela and the SDS government, a sewage treatment plant for the people. The least that Arsovska and SDS can do today is to apologize for the lies to Mickoski, Perinski and VMRO-DPMNE, says VMRO-DPMNE.
