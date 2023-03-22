Today the Government is signing the agreement with the EIB for a grant for a sewage treatment plant in Skopje, a project in which Zlatko Perinski was involved as the director of Vodovod.

VMRO-DPMNE feels that this project of capital importance for the people of Skopje was directly sabotaged by Danela Arsovska and SDSM, falsely manipulating that it is criminal and that VMRO-DPMNE personnel are “with their hands in honey”.

The vice president of EIB, Pavlova confirmed that it is a crystal clear project.

What I can say is that we have to follow special rules and procedures and supervise with extraordinary and regular controls the process of this public procurement, but everything went well and there is a green light for Vodovod to sign the contract, said Pavlova from the European Investment Bank.

Today, Arsovska attended the same project for which she dismissed Perinski without any basis.