According to the Constitution, the Parliament should be constituted no later than 20 days after the elections and the deadline is already running.

The President of the state is obliged to entrust the mandate to form a government to a candidate of the party, ie the parties that have a majority in Parliament, within 10 days from the constitution of the legislature. The prime minister-designate, on the other hand, should submit to Parliament a program and a proposal for the formation of the Government within 20 days from the day of being entrusted with the mandate.

In the early parliamentary elections held on 15 July, according to initial unofficial results announced by the SEC, the SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won 46 MP seats, the VMRO-DPMNE coalition- 44, DUI -15, AA and Alternativa -12, Levica -2 and DPA- 1.