The Government is shamefully covering the phone call that Prime Minister Zoran Zaev made to the officers at the Deve Bair border crossing to urge them to let several vehicles into the country. The Ministry of Interior is silent for the second day and does not answer the questions.

Last night the government issued a statement regarding the scandal saying “they strongly reject the gross manipulations”.

Moreover, they said according to the latest government decision all our citizens returning from abroad and entering the territory of Macedonia at any of the border crossings during the curfew starting at 10pm should be allowed to get home without any interruption.

The right of every citizen to reach their home is not disputed in any case, but it remains unclear why, even with such a decision adopted by the Government, the Prime Minister had to call and personally intervene.

A leaked border police report published by the Kurir web site shows that Prime Minister Zoran Zaev personally called the officers at the Deve Bair border crossing with Bulgaria to urge them to let several vehicles into the country.

The report was made on the night between Saturday and Sunday. It states that Prime Minister Zoran Zaev called the border police to instruct them that several stranded vehicles need to be allowed through. It states the names of the passengers and their vehicles, but they were edited before publication. There is no report about Zaev’s link to the passengers, but the report states that he insisted that some of the passengers ere sick or with children and that they must be allowed into the country. it doesn’t state what was the reason that the vehicles were not allowed into Macedonia – whether it was Covid related or if there was some other issue with the passengers.

Many questions remain open, for which there must be not only answers, but also responsibility.

Who acted on Zaev’s orders? Who personally gave the order and under what conditions? Who is trying to cover this case? In what role does Zaev call the border officers to give instructions?