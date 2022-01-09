Today, SDSM continues to accuse with untruths and lies in a regime-like style, that Mickoski has increased the price of electricity, said the opposition party.

And now a little about the truth:

Hristijan Mickoski was appointed advisor to the then Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, April / 2015 (Picture 1). The price of electricity for the citizens was 4.47 denars / kwh (Picture 2).

⁃ Hristijan Mickoski appointed General Director of ELEM by government decision, September / 2016.

-Dismissed as General Director by government decision, August / 2017. The price of electricity for the citizens was 4.45 den / kwh (Picture 3).

⁃ The price of electricity for the citizens according to the decision of the Energy Regulatory Commission from 31 / December / 2021 is 5.87 denars / kwh (Picture 4).

CONCLUSION: After Mickoski was appointed as an adviser in April / 2015, until his dismissal as General Director of ELEM in August / 2017, the electricity price paid by the citizens decreases from 4.47 den / kwh to 4.45 den / kwh or about 0, 5%, and today the citizens pay 5.87 denars / kwh or about 32% more expensive electricity than when Mickoski was dismissed from the position of General Director of ELEM.

SDSM thinks that with the method, a lie repeated 100 times becomes true, they will underestimate the people that they have a short memory and thus will hide the crime and incompetence.

Why is the ruling party lying shamelessly like this? The answer is simple. To create a smoke screen and not to mention the current increase in the price of electricity which is over 15 percent, plus the last increase in the price of electricity that happened just over a year ago.

In the end, who what stands for will be seen next month when the citizens, over 2 million citizens in their homes will receive an increased electricity bill and increased heating bill. And every single citizen should know that the higher electricity bill is only because the government structures criminally made money on the backs of the people who now have to pay the bill. And none of those ministers who constantly talk about alleged support of the government, none of them talk about inflation, higher prices in the markets, and low wages – with such economic results, poor suffering people who can barely make ends meet.